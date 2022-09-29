Estonia has officially banned the import of Russian gas

The government of Estonia adopted a resolution banning the import and purchase of natural gas from Russia. The decision will enter into force on January 1, 2023.

This was reported by Postimees.

The ban will also apply to the provision of services related to transit, the import of natural gas and its purchase for the purpose of transit or injection into the distribution network.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu noted that back in April, the Estonian government agreed to stop importing Russian gas to the country by the end of 2022 and compensate for these supplies thanks to a leased LNG terminal. Now this decision is officially confirmed.

Household consumers will not be affected by this, as natural gas from the Russian Federation to Estonia has been almost non-existent since April 2022. The decision will primarily affect Estonian gas companies that have licenses to import Russian gas.