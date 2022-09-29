The new ambassador of Finland to Ukraine officially took office

The new Ambassador of Finland to Ukraine Jaakko Lehtovirta handed over copies of his credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevhen Perebyjnis.
This was reported in the Embassy of Finland in Ukraine.
The embassy noted that Finland will continue to support Ukraineʼs fight against Russian aggression and will help take the necessary steps towards European integration.
- Jaakko Lehtovirta is a Finnish historian and diplomat. Previously, he worked in the embassies of Finland in Russia and Japan.