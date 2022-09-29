Canada will help Ukraine restore railway infrastructure

Canada will provide assistance in restoring Ukraineʼs railway infrastructure. The Ministry of Infrastructure reported this on September 29.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 6 000 kilometers of railway tracks have been damaged (or Ukraine lost control of them), half a hundred bridges have been destroyed, dozens of railway stations and stations have ceased to function. Ukraine and Canada have agreed to create a joint working group that will identify projects for cooperation. They expect to start implementing them in the near future.

In particular, the Canadian Pacific Railway Company (CP) and the Canadian National Railway (CN) will provide expert support to Ukrzaliznytsia in matters of railway management, logistics development and infrastructure reconstruction.