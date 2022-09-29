Instagram has permanently blocked “Pornhub” account. The porn site called it a discrimination

The social network “Instagram” has permanently blocked the account of the porn site “Pornhub”, declaring numerous violations and non-compliance with the policy of the social network.

According to The Verge and Vice, a representative of Meta, which owns “Instagram”, said that the “Pornhub” account had been deleted. Meta claims that “Pornhub” has repeatedly violated its terms of publishing nudity and sexual harassment over a 10-year period. At the same time, the representative of Meta did not specify how exactly “Pornhub” violated the rules.

In response, “Pornhub” posted an open letter on “Twitter” calling the move unfair and demanding that Meta and “Instagram” clearly explain the reasons for the accountʼs removal. “Pornhub” noted that “Instagram” discriminated against creators of adult content and that the networkʼs policy regarding the siteʼs account was "non-transparent and hypocritical" for many years, causing “Pornhub” to suffer losses.

“Pornhub” also pointed out that “Instagram” calmly allows celebrities and brands to publish explicit content without any consequences. Kim Kardashianʼs posts were cited as an example, emphasizing that “Instagram” blocked the content of porn stars for such photos.