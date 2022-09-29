The General Staff: Russia lost 430 more soldiers and 13 tanks in the war against Ukraine over the past day

As of September 29, Russia lost approximately 58 580 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

2 325 tanks;

4 909 combat armored vehicles;

1 385 artillery systems;

331 rocket salvo fire system;

175 means of anti-aircraft defense;

262 aircraft;

224 helicopters;

3 751 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

15 warships/boats;

995 operational-tactical level drones;

131 units of special equipment;

246 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.