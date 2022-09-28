TIME magazine compiled a rating of “people who are changing the future of the world.” It included two Ukrainian ministers

Two Ukrainian ministers were included in the TIME100NEXT list. Every year, the publication chooses a hundred people who change the future of the world.

The corresponding list is posted on the magazineʼs website.

The magazine divided all people into five categories: Artists, Phenomena, Innovators, Leaders and Advocates.

Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov was included in the list of Innovators. Ukrainian mathematician Maryna Vyazovska was also on this list. In addition to them, the list includes singer FKA Twigs, soccer player Samantha Kerr and others.

Another Ukrainian official — Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov — entered the list of Leaders. Activist Farviza Farkhan, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaia Kallas, Head of the German Foreign Ministry Annalena Baerbock, Taiwanese politician Enoch Wu and others also got there.

Fedorov became a minister in August 2019. Prior to that, he managed the digital department of Zelenskyʼs campaign headquarters. Mykhailo Fedorov became the youngest minister in the history of Ukraine.

After the 2019 parliamentary elections, Oleksandr Kubrakov became a peopleʼs deputy from the Servant of the People party. In a few months, he was appointed the head of Ukravtodor, and in May 2021, he became the Minister of Infrastructure.