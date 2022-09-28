The government approved the regulations for the launch of “customs visa-free” from October 1

The government has approved resolutions that will allow Ukraine to join the Conventions on the procedure of joint transit and simplification of formalities in trade in goods, i.e. "customs visa-free".

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

"Customs visa-free" will speed up the movement of goods between the countries of the European region.

In addition, the government defined a list of goods that can be transported through the customs territory of Ukraine without providing the customs office with security for the payment of customs payments for the duration of martial law and one year after its termination. The list was created taking into account the goods needed for the countryʼs defense capability.

For the approved list, there will be a transition period from 1 October 2022 to 1 February 2023, during which a business-as-usual approach will apply to determining which goods will be subject to security for customs payments.