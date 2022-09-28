18 500 consumers were left without electricity as a result of a missile attack on Kharkiv

The Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of the city were partially cut off as a result of the rocket attacks on Kharkiv.

Currently, approximately 18 500 consumers remain without electricity, the press service of JSC " Kharkiboblenergo " reported.

Last day, the Russian occupation forces shelled the Kupyansk, Izyum, Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov reported that five civilians were hospitalized with wounds.

"A 16-year-old girl was wounded in the Bohoduhiv district. Doctors assess her condition as serious," Sinegubov wrote.