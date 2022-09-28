The U.S. is preparing a new $1.1 billion military aid package for Ukraine. It will include HIMARS

The USA is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $1.1 billion.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to U.S. officials.

The package will be announced soon. It will include HIMARS rocket systems, associated munitions, anti-drone systems, radar systems, spare parts and technical support.

Weapons are expected to be procured from manufacturers rather than taken from U.S. military stockpiles.

In addition, Washington is preparing new sanctions against Russia, which will be the reaction of the U.S. to the results of pseudo-referendums.