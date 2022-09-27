The Russians shelled Kharkiv, part of the city was cut off

The Russian occupiers launched several missile attacks on Kharkiv.

This was reported by the local authorities.

In particular, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported that the Russians launched a missile attack on one of the infrastructure facilities in the Kholodnohirsky district, after which the lights went out in part of the city.

"Information about the victims is being clarified. Power engineers and communal services are working to return electricity to the homes of Kharkiv residents as soon as possible," Terekhov added.

The head of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synegubov, said that at the moment there are no victims, but the information is being clarified. "There are power outages, communication with the emergency call line at the number "103" is broken, and doctors are ready to receive calls at the number "112", he said.