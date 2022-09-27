Four more militants who fought on the side of the Russian Federation were convicted in Ukraine

Four more “L/DPR” militants who fought on the side of Russia were convicted in Ukraine. All of them received prison terms from 10 to 15 years.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

As part of the Russian occupation forces, these individuals fought in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk directions.

In particular, the enemy "sniper-radio-telephone operator" who was captured by the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Momotovo, Kharkiv region, received 14 years of imprisonment. A 23-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation, mobilized from Donetsk, fought against the Ukrainian army in a separate rifle and sniper platoon of the third battalion of the 115th regiment of the “DPR”. The militant was captured along with his platoon during the liberation of the village of Momotove.

Another militant, a native of Anthracite, a rifleman of the 208th regiment of the "peopleʼs militia” of the “LPR" was captured by the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the fighting in the Rubizhne district of Luhansk region. This man turned out to be a citizen of Ukraine, so for going over to the side of the enemy during the war, he was charged with treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Two other captured militants were sentenced to 10 years in prison. One of them was a "senior shooter" of a grenade launcher platoon "LPR". He was captured during the battles for Severodonetsk.

The other is a resident of the village of Zymohirya, Luhansk region. He fought as part of the so-called second army corps of the Russian occupation forces in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The court found both militants guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.