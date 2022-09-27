Turkish Airlines has canceled flights to Minsk and three Russian cities till the end of the year

Turkish Airlines has canceled flights to Minsk and the Russian cities of Sochi, Rostov and Yekaterinburg till December 31, 2022.

This is reported on the carrierʼs website.

The reasons for such a decision are not explained. As noted by the airline, passengers who bought tickets for the specified flights will be able to either choose another route or get their money back.

Earlier, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) put a "red flag" on Russia on the page of flight safety audits in 187 countries of the world. Before that, only Bhutan and Eritrea had such marks. ICAO reduced the assessment of the effectiveness of the implementation of "airworthiness" standards in Russia to 77.4%