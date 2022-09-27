New Zealand imposed sanctions against 19 people from Putinʼs entourage

New Zealand expanded sanctions against Russia. 19 people from Putinʼs entourage were added to the sanctions list

The Canberra Times writes about it.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaya Mahuta stated financial sanctions and travel restrictions would be imposed. She did not disclose the details, as well as the persons who were subject to sanctions.

"Ukraine has made it clear that the most important actions we can take to help them are our sanctions and support for them in the conflict," Mahuta noted.

In general, the sanctions imposed by New Zealand against Russia already affect about a thousand people.