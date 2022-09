Russia bombarded Zaporizhzhia with ten S-300 missiles at night. Infrastructure objects were hit.

The head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported on this in the morning of September 27.

Fires broke out at the sites of shelling. Lifeguards work there. The power line is damaged. Specialized services are already restoring the network.

According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

Олександр Старух / Facebook