The Russian army launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih airport. Its further use is impossible due to destruction.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk region Valentyn Reznichenko.

"The Russians fired an X-59 missile at the airport. Its infrastructure is destroyed. Further use of the airport and equipment is impossible," he said.

At the same time, none of the people were injured as a result of the impact.