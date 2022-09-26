Yulia Tymoshenko sued the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over her diplomatic passport

The leader of the "Motherland" party Yulia Tymoshenko and her deputy colleague Hryhorii Nemyria filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They demand the return of their diplomatic passports.

Kyiv Independent writes about this with reference to court materials.

MPs were stripped of their passports in the summer. They did not return them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after returning from a business trip within 10 days, as required by law.

Now they are demanding diplomatic passports through the court and are asking to cancel the rule that requires passports to be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when peopleʼs deputies are not on a business trip.

Tymoshenko and Nemyria have not yet commented on this situation.