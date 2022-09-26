The Crimean “minister” was declared suspicious. He curated the transportation of Ukrainian grain

The so-called "Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Crimea" was informed of the suspicion of collaborationism (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the Prosecutorʼs Office of the Republic of Crimea.

Since the occupation of the peninsula, the suspect has been actively building his career in illegal "authorities", and after the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, he oversaw the transportation of stolen Ukrainian grain. He provided logistical connections.