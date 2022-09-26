Lutsk terrorist Maksym Kryvosh was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He took a passenger bus hostage two years ago

The Lutsk City District Court sentenced Maksym Kryvosh to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property. Kryvosh took 13 bus passengers hostage in July 2020.

This is reported by "Volynsk News".

Kryvosh managed to take soap with him to the court session. As the verdict was announced, he threw soap into the courtroom and shouted: "Wash your lives with this prison soap."

The court considered the case for almost two years. During this time, a forensic psychiatric examination was also conducted, which showed that Kryvosh was reprehensible.