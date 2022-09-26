Lutsk terrorist Maksym Kryvosh was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He took a passenger bus hostage two years ago

The Lutsk City District Court sentenced Maksym Kryvosh to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property. Kryvosh took 13 bus passengers hostage in July 2020.
This is reported by "Volynsk News".
Kryvosh managed to take soap with him to the court session. As the verdict was announced, he threw soap into the courtroom and shouted: "Wash your lives with this prison soap."
The court considered the case for almost two years. During this time, a forensic psychiatric examination was also conducted, which showed that Kryvosh was reprehensible.
- On July 21, 2020, in Lutsk, Kryvosh seized a bus with 13 passengers at gunpoint. He demanded that high-ranking officials record a video in which they call themselves "terrorists in law", and the president — to say on camera: "The 2005 film “Earthlings” is to be seen by everyone." In the evening of the same day, Zelensky fulfilled the attackerʼs request and recorded a video message. After Kryvoshʼs arrest, the president deleted the video.