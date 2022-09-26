NATO military exercises with HIMARS missile systems start in Latvia

On September 26 and 27, military exercises of NATO member countries and partner countries will be held in Latvia on the territory of the airbase of the National Armed Forces.

This is reported by LSM.

At these exercises, it is planned to practice interception of aircraft, loss of radio communication, control of aircraft and support of allied aviation in emergency situations on the ground and in the air.

"This year, it is also planned to bring in the Spanish NASAMS unit, which is located at Lijellvarde Air Base, to conduct air defense training," said the training planning officer of the Latvian Air Force, Captain Matis Students.

American HIMARS missile systems will also take part in the exercises. The Latvian Ministry of Defense reported that on September 26 they will work at Liepaja and Spilve airfields.

The U.S. Special Operations Forces in Europe will conduct MC-130J Commando II landing training and demonstrate HIMARS rapid deployment and training.

Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, Commander-in-Chief of the National Armed Forces Leonid Kalnynsh and US Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile will observe the HIMARS training at Spilve Airfield.

After landing at the Liepaja airport, the missile systems will be transported to the Shkede military base for practicing target shots in the Baltic Sea in the area of Latvia.