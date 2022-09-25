Concerts of “Pink Floyd” co-founder Roger Waters were canceled in Poland because of his stance on Ukraine

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Watersʼ concerts in Poland were canceled due to the musicianʼs stance on the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by the BBC.

In early September, Roger Waters wrote a letter to the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. In it, the musician stated that he opposes the West sending weapons to Ukraine. According to him, "extreme nationalists" in Ukraine have put the country "on the path of this disastrous war."

He also accused the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, of not fulfilling pre-election promises to establish peace in Donbas and did not mention Russiaʼs responsibility for the war.

In response, Zelenska wrote on Twitter that it was Russia that invaded Ukraine and is now destroying cities and killing civilians. "Roger Waters, you should ask for peace the president of another country," she said.

Because of Watersʼ stance, Krakow city council member Łukasz Wantuch called on people to boycott the concerts. The city council prepared a draft resolution declaring the musician persona non grata. Voting for this document should take place at the session on September 28.

"Given Russiaʼs criminal attack on Ukraine, as well as the increasing number of war crimes committed by Russian soldiers that are becoming known, [city council deputies] express outrage at the statements and statements made by Mr. Roger Waters in connection with Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine," the statement reads. resolutions

Waters responded in a Facebook post.

"Hey Łukasz Wantuch, Leave them kids alone," he wrote, referring to the lyrics of Pink Floydʼs song Another Brick in the Wall.

He denied reports that he or his team canceled concerts on their own, and accused Wantuch of "draconian censorship" of his work.

The promoter of the concert, Live Nation Poland, confirmed the cancellation of the events, but did not specify the reason.