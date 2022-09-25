The Russians fired 10 rockets at Zaporizhzhia and a village on the outskirts. The impact disabled the power station

On the night of September 25, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and the nearby village. According to preliminary information, about 10 rockets arrived.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, announced this.

The strikes were recorded at once in several districts of Zaporizhzhia and villages near the city.

Infrastructure facilities were destroyed. In one of the districts of the city, an electric substation was de-energized. So far, three wounded are known. Information about the victims is still being ascertained.

Windows and roofs were damaged in apartment buildings and private sector buildings.

Educational institutions and a hospital were also damaged. Appropriate services are working on the ground. Utility workers start work.

The head of regional military administration urged people to be careful and follow the rules of air safety.