During the day, the Ukrainian army shot down four Russian aircraft: an Su-25 attack aircraft, two Su-30 fighters and one Su-34 fighter.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the evening of September 24.

In addition to the planes, Ukrainian units shot down five Russian drones and one cruise missile of the occupiers.

Earlier, on the page of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a video of the downing of two Russian planes was shown.

The General Staff also said that during the day, the Russians launched 5 missile and 12 air strikes and carried out more than 9 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian infrastructure. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Petropavlivka, Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Zaitseve, Opytne, Odradivka, Nevelske and Novomykhailivka.