General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: The Russian army lost another 240 soldiers and 55 pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 24.

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 240 soldiers, eight tanks, 11 armored vehicles, 22 vehicles, six artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers, a helicopter and an airplane, as well as six drones. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: