The mayor of Bila Tserkva was informed of suspicion due to budget losses of almost 9 million hryvnias

The mayor of the Bila Church of the Kyiv region, Hennadiy Dyky, was informed of the suspicion of causing damages to more than 8.7 million hryvnias.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau reported this on September 23, and a source in the law enforcement agencies gave the surname "Babel".

The case concerns the purchase of an unfinished building at the expense of the local budget at an inflated price. Gennady Dyka is accused of abuse of power and forgery of documents. Two more participants in the corruption scheme were also informed about the suspicion: the real estate owner and the appraiser. Since the whereabouts of the owner of the unfinished building is unknown, he was informed about the suspicion in absentia.

In 2018, the owner of the unfinished building proposed to the mayor to purchase this real estate for the cityʼs needs for 24 million hryvnias, which significantly exceeded the price offered at that time. According to the investigation, the mayor was aware of the realities but agreed to the proposal.

To implement it, it was necessary to falsify a property valuation report and mislead the specialized commissions of the city council and its deputies so that they would vote for the allocation of funds from the local budget for the purchase of the unfinished building. Prosecutors examined as part of the investigation, which established an illegal overpayment of over 8.73 million hryvnias.