The SSU caught the deputy mayor of Vovchansk and two more collaborators

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained three more collaborators in the de-occupied Kharkiv region. Among them, the fugitive is the deputy mayor of Vovchansk Olha Kaminska who collaborated with the occupiers and was wanted for treason.

This was reported by the spokesman of the SSU in the Kharkiv region Vladyslav Abdula and the press service of the SSU.

The 67-year-old deputy mayor of Vovchansk voluntarily helped the Russian troops during the temporary occupation and gave them lists of participants and veterans of the ATO [Anti-Terrorist Operation] and GFO [Joint Forces Operation]. She also leaked the information about local patriots and activists to the Russians. In addition, Kaminska provided the occupiers with materials for fortifications and incited citizens to treason.

The perpetrators actively helped the enemy to maintain the "new order" in the captured territory, including reprisals against patriotic citizens. They were charged with suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity).