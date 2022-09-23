The Russians are shelling Donetsk region. Seven people died in the region over the past day

In the evening of September 22, the Russian military shelled the Bakhmut community, Toretsk, Slovyansk and Orlivka.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two people were killed and five more were wounded in Toretsk. The Russians damaged a two-story house, a shop and other buildings. A nine-story building was also hit by a rocket. The floor slabs from the 9th to the 7th floor collapsed from the impact in one of the entrances. On the morning of September 23, rescuers got out from under the rubble 19 people, including two children.

"Significant human casualties were avoided due to the fact that the vast majority of residents of the building evacuated: in 10 of the 53 apartments remained people. Therefore, the consequences of such a heavy blow can be considered light: only one person was wounded," Pavlo Kyrylenko noted.

Also, the Russians continuously opened fire on the Bakhmut community. Four civilians were killed, one more was wounded. The occupiers destroyed the bridge and damaged 11 houses.

The Russian army fired at Slovyansk from an anti-aircraft missile complex S-300. The missile hit the yard of a private house. No one was injured. Also, on September 22, the Russians destroyed a new dispensary in Orlivka of the Ocheretyn community.

At night, the occupiers continued to shoot in Donetsk and Horlivka directions.

In the Kurakhiv community, they shelled Gostroma. One person was wounded. There were periodic shellings of the Maryinka community. There were individual "strikes" in Avdiivka and Svitlodarsk community. There were no victims.