In Montenegro, the president proposed to dissolve the parliament and the MPs initiated his impeachment

After the vote of no confidence in the government of Dritan Abazovich, the political crisis deepened in Montenegro. The majority of representatives of the Montenegrin parliament failed to form a new government for 30 days.

Therefore, President Milo Djukanovych, referring to the constitution, proposed to dissolve the current parliament and call early elections. The MPs themselves see such a proposal as a violation of the constitution, and therefore 41 out of 80 parliamentarians initiated the impeachment of Milo Djukanovych.

He is accused of violating Article 95, paragraph 5 of the countryʼs constitution. He did not invite all parliamentary parties to consultations regarding the candidacy of the future prime minister.

By the law, in the event of a dispute between the head of state and the parliament, the constitutional court has the last word. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that the countryʼs highest court does not have a sufficient number of judges to make decisions. Several judges have retired, and parliament has in the past failed to agree on electing new ones.

The current majority has formed two governments since December 2020. They did not rule for a long time due to disagreements between the coalition parties.