The army of the Russian Federation shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with “Grad” rocket systems and heavy artillery. People died in Marhanets

The Russian army struck Nikopol and Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk region with “Grad” rocket systems and heavy artillery on the morning of September 23. Almost 30 shells landed in these cities.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko.

A man and a woman died in Marhanets. According to preliminary information, nine more people were injured. Three of them were rescued from under the rubble.

A fire broke out in one of the houses, it was extinguished by rescuers. Russian shells damaged eight houses, another one was completely destroyed.

Due to the attack of the Russians, some residents were left without electricity. Repair work is ongoing. Earlier, in Nikopol, shelling damaged ten houses.

Valentyn Reznichenko showed the consequences of the shelling.