Five Russian kamikaze drones were shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region

Ukrainian aviation carried out 13 strikes against the occupiers in the south. The Air Defense Forces shot down five kamikaze drones, which the Russians directed at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

Missile and artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit two control points in Beryslav and Nova Kakhovka, three centers of occupiers and equipment in Kherson and Kakhovka districts, one warehouse with ammunition — in Beryslav district. When it got dark, the Russians tried to direct a column of military equipment along the Kakhovka Bridge, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped them. Confirmed enemy losses in the south are as follows:

18 troops of the Russian Federation, three large-caliber howitzers "Msta-B" and "Msta-S", two tanks and two units of other armored vehicles.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a hit to a pontoon crossing in the Lvove area.

Russiaʼs naval group in the Black Sea has increased to 14 units. From now on, three surface and one underwater missile carrier with 28 “Kalibers” are on combat duty.