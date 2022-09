The Russian army struck the city of Toretsk in Donetsk region. Two people were killed. Six more were wounded.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported on this on September 22.

The shelling was from a mortar. Shells hit a two-story building, a shop, private homes and a car. Two civilians, a woman and a man, died as a result of the shelling. Six local residents, including a 15-year-old girl, received wounds of varying severity.