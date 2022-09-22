The Security Service of Ukraine told which intelligence networks were exposed during the investigation of Viktor Medvedchukʼs case

During the investigation of Viktor Medvedchukʼs case, the Security Service of Ukraine discovered information about Russian intelligence networks and detained those involved in them.

The details were reported at the briefing on September 22 by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

Thus, they exposed the agent network of the so-called "Professor", which operated in the Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The agents collected and passed on information to the Russian special services. Also, during the investigation, a "mole" was detained; this was an official of the Cabinet of Ministers, the head of one of the departments, who passed on secret information to Russia. He was already sent to prison for 12 years.

Also, an agent network was exposed in the Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, which not only collected information but also prepared for the creation of corresponding quasi-republics there. In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine warned of wiretapping on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada.

Vasyl Malyuk emphasized that the exchange of Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians does not prevent further court proceedings and court decisions.