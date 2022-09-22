The Russians dropped FAB-500 half-ton aerial bombs on the residential areas of Kupyansk. Fortunately, they did not explode

Russian troops dropped FAB-500 concrete-blasting parachute bombs on de-occupied Kupyansk. Fortunately, they did not explode.

According to the Kharkiv Prosecutorʼs Office, Russians also dropped bombs on residential areas and houses, where they were found by specialists. The prosecutorʼs office did not say exactly how many FAB-500s were dropped on the city.

The weight of the warhead of one such bomb reaches half a ton. FAB-500 can collapse entire high-rise buildings. The occupiers dropped such bombs on Azovstal in order to pierce the underground tunnels where the defenders were hiding.