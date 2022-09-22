From 2023, Latvia will revoke residence permits of Russians if they do not pass a language proficiency exam

The Diet of Latvia has changed the procedure for extending temporary residence permits for citizens of Russia and Belarus. The new rules will come into effect on September 1, 2023.

This is reported on the website of the Seimas.

The Parliament of Latvia has made changes to the Law on Immigration. The amendments suspend the possibility of issuing a temporary permit for citizens of Russia and Belarus who received a residence permit in the country based on investments made or by purchasing real estate in Latvia. Citizens of Russia will also not be able to get a remote visa.

From September 1, 2023, Latvia will also revoke all residence permits previously issued to Russians. In order to continue, they will have to pass a Latvian language test and provide a relevant certificate. This will have to be done before the expiration date of the permit.

As for Belarusians, the restrictions will be applied in a "narrower scope". The press service of the Seimas did not provide details.

It is indicated that Latvia made such a decision in response to Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.