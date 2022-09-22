The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion of discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the capital blogger

The Security Service of Ukraine (the SSU) declared the suspecion of discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the capital blogger.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

He filmed provocative videos during the movement of military convoys or vehicles of Ukrainian defenders in the territory of the capital region.

"In his streams, he insulted our defenders, and also tried to record their faces and car license plates," the SSU notes.

The content of the suspect was widely used by Kremlin propagandists to prepare broadcasts and fake "news" about the socio-political situation in Ukraine. In addition, the blogger publicly insulted Ukrainian volunteers and demanded money from them for publishing publications in support of the Defense Forces.

Now he has been notified of the suspicion under part 1, 2 of Art. 435-1 (insulting the honor and dignity of a serviceman, threatening a serviceman) of the Criminal Code. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of 5 years of imprisonment.

The SSU does not name the suspect, but according to the media, it is Vlad Antonov, the founder of the dtp.kiev.ua resource.