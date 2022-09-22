“This is the third attack on the city over the last 24 hours.” One person was killed and five more were wounded in Zaporizhzhia

The Russian military fired S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia for the third time since the beginning of the day. One person died, five were injured.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported on this.

A park in the center of the city, a TV tower and an energy infrastructure facility were hit.

"The object suffered significant destruction. Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man died. One more “strike” was at the television tower. The enemies are preparing for their propaganda information campaign," he wrote.

Due to the impact on the infrastructure object, the backup generator had to be turned off for some time, in particular, in the regional hospital.

"This is the third attack on the city over the last 24 hours. After a rocket strike at around 7 a.m. on September 21 against an infrastructure object, the Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon. There were hits in three districts of the city, three people were wounded. The Russians are attacking mainly infrastructure facilities," Oleksandr Starukh emphasized.