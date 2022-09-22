An explosion rang out in Melitopol. Russian soldiers were injured

An explosion rang out near the central market in Melitopol. The local publication "RIA Melitopol" writes that, according to preliminary information, a military store was blown up. Three people were injured, including probably a Russian soldier.

The occupying authorities declared that this was a "terrorist attack by the Ukrainian special services, aimed at intimidating citizens on the eve of the referendum."

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, said that this was a provocation. According to him, the occupiers themselves set up an explosion in order to accuse the Ukrainian authorities of terror on the eve of the pseudo-referendum.

He clarified that "six Russian soldiers were injured, including those who were eliminated" at the hands of the occupiers.