French actor Alain Delon supported Ukrainians in the war against Russia. He will interview Volodymyr Zelensky

French actor Alain Delon expressed his support for the Ukrainian people in the war against Russia. He also announced an interview with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to be held on September 23.

This is reported by the BFMTV channel.

Delon last appeared in public in 2021. This week, he appeared in front of the cameras again to confirm his support for Ukrainians in the fight against the Russian Federation.

The actor said that he was deeply saddened and moved by what is happening in Ukraine now, so he cheers for the Ukrainians.

The 86-year-old actor also took part in a special program about the Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko. He read several lines of the poem on air.