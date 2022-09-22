80 cm of snow fell in the Carpathians. Rescuers recorded the first avalanche

Up to 80 cm of snow has already fallen in the Carpathians, and rescuers recorded the first avalanche in September.

This is reported by the Chornohirsk mountain search and rescue post.

It is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, visibility is limited to 40 m, snow. West wind 7-8 mps. The air temperature is -3 °C.

"There has never been an avalanche in the Ukrainian Carpathians in September," emphasizes the Head Office of the State Emergency Service in Transcarpathian region.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service adds that the snow tents reach 80 cm in places.

"Snow slides were recorded on the north-eastern slopes. Refrain from going to the highlands in the coming days," the rescuers urged.