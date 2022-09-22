Ukraine considers Russiaʼs attempts to negotiate as a deception

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian occupiers want to wait out the winter in the occupied territories and then resume the offensive.
He said this during his speech at the UN General Assembly.
According to the president, Russia is afraid of real negotiations and is not going to fulfill any international obligations.
"He lies to everyone, as is typical for aggressors. For terrorists," Zelensky emphasized and added that Russia only wants to slow down its retreat and spend the winter in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine through "negotiations".
"We cannot agree to a delayed war. Because it will be even hotter than now," he noted.
The President also presented the Ukrainian formula — five prerequisites for peace:
- punishment for aggression;
- protection of life;
- restoration of security and territorial integrity;
- security guarantees;
- determination to defend.
The head of state emphasized that Ukraine needs weapons, equipment, shells and long-range offensive weapons, in particular, to liberate the occupied territories. He also said that the country needs air defense systems and financial support.
- Ukraine returned 215 defenders of Mariupol from Russian captivity, 108 of them were "Azov" fighters. They were exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 occupiers.