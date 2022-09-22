Ukraine considers Russiaʼs attempts to negotiate as a deception

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian occupiers want to wait out the winter in the occupied territories and then resume the offensive.

He said this during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

According to the president, Russia is afraid of real negotiations and is not going to fulfill any international obligations.

"He lies to everyone, as is typical for aggressors. For terrorists," Zelensky emphasized and added that Russia only wants to slow down its retreat and spend the winter in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine through "negotiations".

"We cannot agree to a delayed war. Because it will be even hotter than now," he noted.

The President also presented the Ukrainian formula — five prerequisites for peace: