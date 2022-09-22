The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with “Grad” rocket systems and kamikaze drones. One person died in Nikopol

On September 22, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 35-year-old man died in Nikopol.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko.

Around midnight, the Russians fired 20 shells from the "Grad" multiple rocket-launching system into the central quarters of Nikopol. The shelling damaged 17 high-rise and private buildings, a gas pipeline and power lines.

Russian shells also hit two hospitals, a school, a football field, a local history museum, administrative buildings, several shops and a market. The shelling damaged the stelae on the Alley of Memory.

Four fires broke out in trade stalls and garages. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

A two-story building was on fire due to an enemy kamikaze drone attack in Kryvyi Rih. People were not injured.

Valentin Reznichenko showed the consequences of Russian shelling.