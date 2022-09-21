Rocket shelling of Kharkiv region. The Russians destroyed the upper lock on the dam

Russian occupiers shelled the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack on the Pechenihy dam, the upper lock was destroyed.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"The Russians launched two missile strikes on the Chuhuiv district. As a result of shelling, the upper lock on the Pechenihy dam was destroyed," he wrote.

There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the shelling.

Tymoshenko compared the situation in the Kharkiv region to the attacks on hydraulic facilities in Kryvyi Rih and added that Ukrainian specialists know what to do.

He noted that the situation is completely under control.