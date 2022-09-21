The Kirovohrad Regional Council appealed to the parliament to speed up the renaming of the region

The Deputies of the Kirovohrad Regional Council appealed to the Parliament of Ukraine with a request to speed up the process of renaming the Kirovohrad region. Communities are also asking to complete decommunization in their territories.

This is reported on the Councilʼs website.

"We consider it necessary to appeal to the heads of territorial communities, heads of regional state administrations, city mayors and deputies of all levels of Kirovohrad region with the demand to complete decommunization and de-Russification processes on the territory of Kirovohrad region as soon as possible. We also propose to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) with a request to speed up the process of renaming the Kirovohrad region," states the text of the appeal.