Four Russian agents were detained in Kyiv. They leaked data about the capitalʼs thermal power plants to the occupiers for UAH 5 000

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) neutralized Russian agents in Kyiv. They were gathering information about critical infrastructure and military facilities.

This is reported in the SSU.

Agents forwarded information through anonymous channels in Telegram. The Russians paid their henchmen UAH 5 000 for each "report". For the calculations, the attackers used electronic cryptocurrency exchangers and bank cards issued on fake people.

This group was formed by a staff member of the FSB administration in the Rostov region after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine. It included four residents of Kyiv.

The perpetrators photographed the objects, handed over materials with markings on electronic maps and a detailed description of the surrounding territory to the Russian Federation. The occupiers planned to use these data for missile strikes on Kyiv.

The SSU investigators informed three agents of suspicion of treason committed under martial law. They will be detained.

Another person involved was informed of suspicion under Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the sending, transfer of weapons, armaments and war supplies to Ukraine, the movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed in conditions of war or a state of emergency).