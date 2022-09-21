Amazon canceled the commission for Ukrainian businessmen for a year

Amazon company canceled the referral commission for Ukrainian entrepreneurs for one year. That is, it completely canceled the commission for Ukrainian businessmen who sell to the EU and Great Britain.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be able to scale more actively on the European and world market, find new customers there. This will be a powerful push to popularize Ukraine and our business abroad. New conditions for Ukrainian entrepreneurs are a victory on the economic front," Mykhailo Fedorov noted.