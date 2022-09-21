Mass protests over the death of a girl detained for wearing an “improper” hijab continue in Iran. There are victims

In the capital of Iran and a number of cities, the mass protests caused by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl detained by the moral police for the "incorrect" wearing of a hijab, have not subsided for the fourth day.

Al Jazirah writes about this.

Protests broke out on the day of the girlʼs funeral (September 17) in her hometown of Saqqez. In some cities of the provinces of West Azerbaijan and Kurdistan, a general strike was announced, and mass protests against arbitrariness and violence by the police reached the capital.

The police engage in violent clashes with the demonstrators. There are cases of weapons being used against protesters. At least three people died, dozens were injured.

Women burn hijabs en masse during protests.