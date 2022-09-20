Reuters: Moldova is looking for alternative suppliers of gas in order not to buy it from Russia

In Moldova, they began to look for alternative gas suppliers in case Russia stops supplies. So far, seven possible suppliers have been found there.

Reuters writes about it.

Deputy Prime Minister Andriy Spinu, who has been negotiating with Gazprom for the past year about gas prices and maintaining supplies, emphasized that the Russian company is behaving "unpredictably." According to him, Moldova can use €300 million, which was given to it by the European Union, for the purchase of gas.

"We have selected seven companies so far. "Gazprom" is not among them," he said.

Moldova is one of the countries most dependent on Russian gas in Europe, and at the same time, the Russians constantly demand that it repay its debts and threaten to stop supplies.