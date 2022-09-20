The Verkhovna Rada proposes to expand the border strip with Russia and Belarus to 2 km

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 7475 in the first reading, which proposes to increase the border strip along the border with Russia and Belarus to two kilometers, as well as to change the procedure for involving units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in border protection.

The document envisages additional engineering arrangements on a two-kilometer strip, in particular on nature reserves, the creation of fire support posts, artillery and aviation units, biometrics selection points for all those crossing the border, with their verification at checkpoints and identification of persons.

Within this band, it is possible to introduce a special permissive mode of stay.

The document also proposes changes to a number of laws, the purpose of which is to prevent abuse of the procedure for acquiring refugee status by persons who are denied entry or who pose a threat.