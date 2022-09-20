The Verkhovna Rada formed a Temporary Investigative Commission to investigate violations of the use of humanitarian aid

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) established a Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) to investigate violations of the use of humanitarian aid during the war.

This was reported by the member of the "Holos" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Interfax-Ukraine.

Draft resolution No. 8031 was supported by 273 peopleʼs deputies. The TIC will monitor the investigation of possible violations of the receipt, distribution, transportation, storage, use for the intended purpose of humanitarian and other aid, as well as inefficient use of state property, which can be used for the needs of forcibly displaced people.

TIC will work for one year. Half a year after its creation, the head of the commission, a member of the "Servant of the People" faction Serhiy Kozyr is obliged to submit a report on the work at one of the plenary sessions of the parliament.

In addition to Kozyr, the commission included "servants" Ruslan Horbenko, Serhiy Demchenko, Artem Kultenko, Vladlen Neklyudov, Maksym Tkachenko, Halina Tretyakova and Pavlo Frolov, as well as Serhiy Velmozhny from the "Trust" group (the deputy chairman of TIC), Yuriy Pavlenko from the group "Platform for Life and Peace" and Oleksandr Yurchenko from the "Restoration of Ukraine" group.