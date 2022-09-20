The deputy chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council was suspended because of his Russian passport

The Deputy Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council Bohdan Malyovany was removed from his post because he has Russian citizenship.

This is reported on the page of the regional council.

The decision was made on the basis of letters from the Security Service of Ukraine and the territorial administration of the State Bureau of Investigation. The law enforcement officers also ordered to limit his access to internal information circulating in the regional council.

During the plenary session, Bohdan Malyovany confirmed that he had written a statement about his removal from the duties of deputy head of the regional council. Malyanova was elected deputy head of the regional council on November 25, 2021.

On July 6, the State Security Bureau reported that Malyovanoy has a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, obtained in 2014 in Sevastopol, a driverʼs license and a tax number, which is needed, in particular, for paying taxes in Russia.