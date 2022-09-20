The state official took UAH 80 million of undeclared income abroad

Employees of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) exposed a civil servant who, on the basis of forged documents, took two million dollars in cash abroad.

In addition, he did not declare these funds, so their origin remains unknown.

Such actions have the characteristics of a criminal offense provided for in Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code (evasion of payment of taxes and fees) and Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (legalization of funds obtained through criminal means) and are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years.